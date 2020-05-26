25 booked in UP for gathering at mosque for Eid prayers

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: At least 25 people were booked for allegedly gathering at a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district to offer Eid prayers on Monday, police said.

Following information, the police reached the spot in Khatauli town and dispersed the people, Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh said.

A case was registered against 25 people under Section 188 (disobedience to order) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Disaster Management Act, the police said.