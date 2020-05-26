Arunachal woman, her two kids buried alive in landslide

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Three of a family died in a landslide, triggered by incessant rains, in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Official sources said the incident occurred at Arzoo village at around 2 pm on Monday. A 27-year-old woman and her son (7 years) and daughter (3 years) were buried alive when their house came under the landslide.

The sources said incessant rains for the past two days that triggered the landslides and also flood left trails of large-scale devastation in the entire state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned the deaths. He announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims.

He appealed to the people living in lowland and landslide-prone areas to immediately shift to safer places. Assuring all possible support from the state government, the CM directed the district administration and the disaster management department to continuously monitor the situation.