STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar: WhatsApp group spreads awareness among women

Apart from 4,500 suscribers, the group has educated over 20,000 women so far in the district on practices of precautions against the Covid-19.

Published: 26th May 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp logo

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: At Sindhauli block in Bihar’s Sasaram district, a group of five women has formed a WhatsApp group for disseminating information on how to break the chain of Covid infection.

Madhu Upadhyay, the uppramukh of Sindhauli block, and her team have roped in more than 4,000 women for the purpose. “Hello Bahan”(HelloSister), the WhatsApp group, is their tool to disseminate Covid-related information to the womenfolk.

Madhu has to her credit many achievements. Her block was the first to be declared open defecation free in Bihar. She started the group soon after the Janata curfew was imposed on March 22. Apart from 4,500 suscribers, the group has educated over 20,000 women so far in the district on practices of precautions against the Covid-19.

Every member of the “ Hello-Sister” WhatsApp group disseminate information to at least five women in their areas.  “We took a resolve collectively that we would call five other sisters on mobile and inform them on how to avoid Corona. Those five sisters then go on to help five other sisters and a chain follows,” Madhu said.

“These women are connected to each other through mobile phones. We share all information in Hindi, videos and other precautionary measures related literatures and explain the women how to follow the instructions and share,” she said.  Sasaram is one of the five districts under red zone with more than 156 Covid cases reported so far. “The plan is to alert at least 50,000 women, motivating each of them to educate next five women on the precautions of Covid,” Madhu said, adding that many women have also created similar WhatsApp groups adding each of the members to operate this chain of volunteers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Whatsapp whatsapp group
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp