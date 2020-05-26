STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: Jammu and Kashmir brings back 94,000 stranded residents till date

The stranded persons have been evacuated through COVID trains, Rajdhani, Sharmik Special Trains, and flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant Labourers

The national lockdown--imposed to combat the threat posed by COVID-19--is set to conclude on May 31. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced that close 94,000 stranded Jammu and Kashmir residents have been evacuated from other parts of the country to date.

The stranded persons have been evacuated through COVID trains, Rajdhani, Sharmik Special Trains, and flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

"J-K Govt has evacuated more than 94000 stranded Jk residents to date, 67172 brought back via Lakhanpur; 26797 through 33 COVID specials. Rajdhani & Shramik special trains, 652 passengers brought back under Vande Bharat Mission through 4 special. flights," said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir in a tweet.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir have a total of 1,668 COVID-19 cases of which 809 patients have recovered from the disease in the Union Territory while 23 have been reported due to the highly contagious virus.

The national lockdown--imposed to combat the threat posed by COVID-19--is set to conclude on May 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp