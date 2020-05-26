COVID-19 lockdown: Jammu and Kashmir brings back 94,000 stranded residents till date

By ANI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced that close 94,000 stranded Jammu and Kashmir residents have been evacuated from other parts of the country to date.

The stranded persons have been evacuated through COVID trains, Rajdhani, Sharmik Special Trains, and flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.



"J-K Govt has evacuated more than 94000 stranded Jk residents to date, 67172 brought back via Lakhanpur; 26797 through 33 COVID specials. Rajdhani & Shramik special trains, 652 passengers brought back under Vande Bharat Mission through 4 special. flights," said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir in a tweet.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir have a total of 1,668 COVID-19 cases of which 809 patients have recovered from the disease in the Union Territory while 23 have been reported due to the highly contagious virus.

The national lockdown--imposed to combat the threat posed by COVID-19--is set to conclude on May 31.