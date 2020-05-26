STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Mumbai to ramp up hospital bed capacity

The state government has started taking over non- public hospitals having at least 100 beds and 20 ICU beds in all wards of the BMC to covert them into COVID-19 care centres.

Published: 26th May 2020

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Multiple COVID-19 treatment hospitals and centres with a combined capacity of 7,000 beds will come up in Mumbai in the next two weeks, said an official from Maharashtra Chief Minister's office on Monday.

These hospitals and centres, with a combined capacity of 7,000 beds, will come up at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Goregaon, Dahisar and Mulund in the suburbs, he said.

By May 31, Mumbai citys bed capacity will be increased by 2,475, including a facility at Bandra (East) which has commenced operations, he said.

The state government has started taking over non- public hospitals having at least 100 beds and 20 ICU beds in all wards of the BMC to covert them into COVID-19 care centres.

The number of ambulance is also being increased from 100 now to 450, he said.

Comments

