Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari flouts lockdown norms to play cricket in Sonipat

The Aam Aadmi Party meanwhile, attacked the BJP, questioning Tiwari’s responsibility as an elected representative during the coronavirus crisis.  

Published: 26th May 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari allegedly flouted lockdown rules and social distancing norms to play a cricket match at Sonipat in Haryana on Monday. However, later came out and said that no norms were violated.

Tiwari visited the Sheikhpura Unique Cricket Stadium at the behest of the owner and later, uploaded a video of him playing. In another video, he was also seen singing a Bhojpuri song for a small crowd. He went on to interact with them while posing for selfies. The organisers have since gone on to claim that all players went through proper sanitisation process and were also maintaining social distancing during the game.

Later, Tiwari tweeted that he wishes that everyone be given sporting spirit by God and how it will boost the immunity.

“I have always followed social distancing, lockdown norms. MHA permitted the opening of stadiums without spectators. Based on that, I went there and played. All norms were followed,’’ he later clarified.

The Aam Aadmi Party meanwhile, attacked the BJP, questioning Tiwari’s responsibility as an elected representative during the coronavirus crisis.  

“While so many migrants are in pain, Manoj Tiwari is playing cricket and singing songs while violating norms that are mandatory for a common man. Is this the behavior of a responsible elected representative?” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

AAP also questioned the role of the BJP-ruled Haryana government for giving permission for such an event.

After the images went viral, district authorities issued a notice to the owner of the stadium on Monday, asking them to reply within twenty-four hours.

Both Delhi and Haryana borders are currently sealed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

