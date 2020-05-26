STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Doctors protest against harassment of healthcare professionals by police in Kashmir

The medical officer was on way to inspect a quarantine centre and sample collection centre in the north Kashmir district.

Published: 26th May 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir doctors, doctors protest

Senior doctors at Super Speciality Hospital protest against manhandling of two senior doctors by the police while they were duty. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Doctors at a super-speciality hospital in Shireenbagh here on Tuesday held a token protest against the alleged harassment of healthcare professionals by police in Kashmir.

The doctors were holding posters that read "they may stop us, beat us, strip us, arrest us but we will always be there for you".

A video of Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora, Dr Tajamul Hussain being stopped by police has gone viral on social media.

The medical officer was on way to inspect a quarantine centre and sample collection centre in the north Kashmir district.

Last week, a senior doctor was allegedly humiliated and detained for a day by policemen in Srinagar while he was on way to the hospital.

Dr Syed Maqbool, a senior cardiologist, had alleged that he was beaten up and abused by the policemen.

The incident has sparked outrage in the medical fraternity with Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid calling for a swift action.

After the incident came to light, SSP, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal had ordered a probe into it.

He had said a complaint has been registered against the doctor for allegedly preventing a policeman from doing his duty.

The Doctors' Association Kashmir (DAK) has called for a one-day black band protest against these incidents.

"We are announcing a one day black band protest on Wednesday over the excesses by government forces against the healthcare providers," DAK president Suhail Naik said in a statement on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir kashmir police harassment
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp