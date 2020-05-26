STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Express Expressions with Bengal Governor Dhankhar | 'Didi shouldn’t do constitutional distancing'

Incidentally, the Governor on Sunday had criticised Mamata for delay in seeking the Army’s support to deal with the cyclone aftermath.

Published: 26th May 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said he saw a light of hope after the Prime Minister’s Bengal aerial survey of Amphan-ravaged areas with CM Mamata Banerjee joining him.

“Bengal is in the crossfire of COVID-19 and Amphan. On both counts, we are in great difficulty. The government of late is playing with a straight bat and that is after the central team came here. There is a light of hope at the end of a dark tunnel after the PM’s visit. The CM was also there for an aerial survey. Working together and cooperative federalism is being seen at the moment,’’ Dhankhar told TNIE on Monday.

Incidentally, the Governor on Sunday had criticized Mamata for the delay in seeking the Army’s support to deal with the cyclone aftermath.

"I was in touch with the chief of eastern command who informed me that 11 columns of Army personnel were ready with full preparedness. She (Mamata) should have sought Army’s help very next morning after Amphan made a landfall,’’ he reiterated.

The CM, a doughty street fighter, will realise someday that he was trying to protect and preserve the Constitution, the Governor asserted. Regarding his verbal spats with the CM, Dhankhar said he was a critic of none and believes in constitutionalism.

“I take counsel from everyone. I take command from only the Constitution. CM is a nice person. My only problem is that I want the CM not to constitutional distance me. I have tried to impress on her that your friend is in Raj Bhavan, that I will never ever violate the Lakshman Rekha of Constitution….The moment she feels I have overstepped my limits, she can remind me. … I would like to leave the baggage of past behind. (But) here is a big change I see in her. I am picking up the thread. I am trying to convince her. Things are brightening up. It will augur well for the state… I see the ice melting,’’ he explained.

“Most people do not appreciate the Governor’s role. If you look at the oath I have taken, I have pledged to protect and preserve the Constitution. The second part of the oath is I have to serve the people…The CM’s oath also says about following the Constitution. When an elected CM took to the streets on a law of the land that emanates from Parliament, I questioned her,” he said about the CM-Governor equation.

Referring to Mamata’s decision of hitting streets on the CAA, Dhankhar said she could have moved the SC.

“Right to protest is an expression of one’s view. But if one is holding a constitutional position…and if a state is aggrieved by a law, the CM has a remedy to challenge the law. An elected CM hitting streets against a law is not acceptable… Her party wrote a letter saying she hit the streets as a party president. But that role ends the moment someone takes oath (of office).’’  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal Governor Mamata Banerjee COVID-19 Amphan
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp