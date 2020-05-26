STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First anniversary of Modi Government 2.0: BJP to hold virtual rallies to mark year of 'historic achievements'

Party leaders, including Union ministers, will address over 150 press conferences across the country in this regard.

Published: 26th May 2020

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP will hold "virtual rallies" across the country and organise over 1,000 conferences online as it readies to celebrate the first anniversary of the Modi government's second term whose "historic achievements", the party said, will be written in golden letters.

In a communication to state units and other senior office-bearers, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said all big state units will hold at least two virtual rallies and smaller units will hold one, adding that more than 750 people should attend each of these programmes.

There will also be 1,000 conferences using the internet, he said. Due to the coronavirus lockdown and ban on political meeting, the BJP is turning to technology for holding the events to mark the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second term.

It had taken office on May 30 last year. The year has been full of "historic achievements", the party said in the communication, listing nullification of Article 370, which had given the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir special powers, and the law against triple talaq among its successes.

The path to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has also been cleared, it said.

"All these achievements will be written in golden letters in history," it said. The party described Prime Minister Modi as the world's "most popular leader" and said his government in the first year has fulfilled people's decades-long aspirations and dreams.

The events organised by the party to mark the day will begin on May 30 and may continue for a month, sources said.

BJP president J P Nadda will address the people through Facebook live, the party said. It also asked its members to form WhatsApp groups at booth level to share the achievements of the government and the welfare work undertaken by the saffron organisation during the COVID crisis.

Party leaders, including Union ministers, will address over 150 press conferences across the country in this regard.

With the government focusing on "self-reliance", the party has asked its member to resolve to use local and 'swadeshi' products.

They should reach out to all sections of society while following the social distancing norms, it added.

The party has asked its members to inform the masses about Modi government's work to combat COVID-19 and told them to carry a letter penned by the prime minister about his resolve to make 'Atmnirbhar Bharat' to 10 crore families.

The letter also carries the prime minister's suggestions about combating the coronavirus infection and what India has done so far.

Party members have been asked to share the highlights of the Rs 20-lakh-crore package announced by the government and also told to distribute sanitisers and masks among the masses on the occasion.

