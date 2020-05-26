STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five states see a surge in COVID cases due to easing of curbs: Health Ministry

The Health Secretary said temporary sub-health centres can be set up in existing buildings and additional frontline workers such as Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams can be utilized.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai monorail, coronavirus cases in India

A worker sprays disinfectant inside Monorail as Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) gears up to resume its services during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Wadala Depot in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the past three weeks as lockdown rules have been eased and inter-state migration has been allowed.

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan along with other Health Ministry officials held a review meeting through video conference with Chief Secretaries, Health Secretaries and National Health Mission (NHM) Directors of these five states on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry advised the states to station Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) at quarantine centres. The Health Secretary said temporary sub-health centres can be set up in existing buildings and additional frontline workers such as Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams can be utilized.

The Ministry also advised that the link with Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres -- needs to be established so that immediate health check-ups can be arranged and tele-medicine services can be rolled out from these centres.

"To meet with the surge among incoming migrant workers, ASHAs and ANMs can be given additional incentives. Pay special attention to vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, under-5-year children, elderly, those with co-morbidities and also mobilize the Anganwadi workforce in the districts. The nutrition needs have to be checked among children under the age of five," said Sudan.

The Ministry also stressed that immediate measures need to be taken to continue essential health programmes for TB, leprosy, COPD and non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus cases Health Ministry lockdown COVID-19 lockdown inter-state migration
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp