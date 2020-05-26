STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's fatality rate among the lowest, reported 0.3 deaths per lakh population: Centre

The Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that a look at the number of COVID-19 cases timeline in India revealed that, 'the curve is relatively flat and there was no sharp jump/spike in the trajectory.'

Published: 26th May 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients.

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Lockdown, timely identification and management of COVID-19 cases in the country has kept the number of deaths restricted to 0.3 per lakh of the total population while the world average stands at 4.4 per lakh population, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"4.4 deaths per lakh population have been reported for the world, while India has reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh population, which is amongst the lowest in the world. This when some countries have even recorded as high as 81.2 deaths per lakh population (Belgium)," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, at a press conference here.

"This has been due to lockdown, timely identification, and management of COVID-19 cases. Through stringent containment measures we broke the chain of transmission," he added.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The Joint Secretary said that a look at the number of COVID-19 cases timeline in India revealed that, "the curve is relatively flat and there was no sharp jump/spike in the trajectory."

He added that it was important to practice social distancing, and other preventive aspects till a vaccine/cure for the infection was found.

"India's success has come because of the support and fight by the people, we need to continue this and practice social distancing as a social vaccine, as said by the Prime Minister," Agarwal said.

He had earlier said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in India has been improving considerably while the fatality rate is among the lowest in the world.

"A total of 60,490 patients have recovered so far from COVID-19. The recovery rate continues to improve and presently it is 41.61 percent. The fatality rate is one among the lowest in the world, and it is at 2.87 percent now," Agarwal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown ICMR
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp