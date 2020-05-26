Infection rate in Uttarakhand crosses 2 per cent mark as COVID-19 cases touch 400

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Infection rate in Uttarakhand crossed 2 per cent landmark after 42 days on Tuesday with total number of COVID-19 positive cases touching 400. It reached 2.14 per cent. Last, it was on April 13 that infection rate of Coronavirus reached 2 per cent infection rate.

Amit Negi, secretary, state health department said, "The infection rate has spiked because of more testing. Most of the migrants who are returning from other states have been tested positive. We are making sure that the infection does not spread further in the state."

Till date a total of 400 cases have been detected in the state out of which 64 have recovered while up to 23,076 samples have been tested till date in the hill state across 13 districts.

Meanwhile, whole state has been designated as 'Orange Zone' now as positive cases continue to spike.

Earlier, out if 13 districts, 6 were orange while seven were designated as green zone areas with respect to COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Uttarakhand high court directed the state government to quarantine returning migrants from red zone areas of the country at border areas of the state.