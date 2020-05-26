STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Infection rate in Uttarakhand crosses 2 per cent mark as COVID-19 cases touch 400

Till date a total of 400 cases have been detected in the state out of which 64 have recovered while up to 23,076 samples have been tested till date in the hill state across 13 districts.

Published: 26th May 2020 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Infection rate in Uttarakhand crossed 2 per cent landmark after 42 days on Tuesday with total number of COVID-19 positive cases touching 400. It reached 2.14 per cent. Last, it was on April 13 that infection rate of Coronavirus reached 2 per cent infection rate.

Amit Negi, secretary, state health department said, "The infection rate has spiked because of more testing. Most of the migrants who are returning from other states have been tested positive. We are making sure that the infection does not spread further in the state."

Till date a total of 400 cases have been detected in the state out of which 64 have recovered while up to 23,076 samples have been tested till date in the hill state across 13 districts.

Meanwhile, whole state has been designated as 'Orange Zone' now as positive cases continue to spike.

Earlier, out if 13 districts, 6 were orange while seven were designated as green zone areas with respect to COVID-19 cases. 

Last week, Uttarakhand high court directed the state government to quarantine returning migrants from red zone areas of the country at border areas of the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp