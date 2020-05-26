Inquiry ordered after death of six-year-old due to snake bite in Uttarakhand

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After a six-year-old girl at a quarantine centre in Nainital district’s Betalghat area died after she was allegedly bitten by a snake on Monday, inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

State forest department has already announced Rs 3 lakh compensation to the child's family.

Dr Bharti Rana, chief medical officer (CMO) Nainital district said, "The unfortunate incident occurred in Talli Sethi village of Betalghat area around around 5 am."

After snake bit her, she was brought to the community health centre in Betalghat around 1.15 pm, where doctors gave her two anti-venom injections. Following this she died within ten minutes.

The child had been quarantined with her parents at the primary school three days ago after their return from Delhi around 12 days ago.

The officials also added that she was first taken for ‘jhaad phoonk’ (excorcism) before being brought to the community health centre, which resulted in the delay.

The girl’s body has been sent for post mortem.

Dr Satish Pant, a doctor in Betalghat who treated the girl, said,"the girl child was brought around 1.15 pm. Two anti-venom injections were administered to her but we could not save her."

Influx of migrants from other states has caused spike in number of COVID-19 positive cases across the state as well as in Nainital district.

Of Uttarakhand’s 400 positive COVID-19 cases till Tuesday afternoon, Nainital has the maximum 140 cases.