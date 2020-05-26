STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Juvenile held for septuagenarian's murder in UP village

The accused allegedly stabbed the septuagenarian with a knife and hit him with a brick to rob him of Rs 6,300.

Published: 26th May 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By IANS

DANKAUR (UP): A juvenile has been held in connection with the murder of a septuagenarian farmer, whose son is a senior officer in the Defence Ministry, police said on Tuesday.

Greater Noida DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh said that Rajender Sharma, 75, was killed on Thursday night while he was asleep at a tube well in Issepur village.

The officer said the accused was a resident of Sikandrabad and used to visit the area for hunting partridges. The accused allegedly stabbed the septuagenarian with a knife and hit him with a brick to rob him of Rs 6,300.

Police said the accused came to know about the cash when Rajender Sharma took out the money from his pocket to give to the juvenile to buy some provisions from a village shop. He later returned to kill the old man while he was asleep, police said.

A murder case was lodged on the complaint of the victim's son Rakesh Sharma, who is a Joint Director in the Defence Ministry.

The accused has since been sent to a juvenile home.

On the other hand, the bereaved family claimed that police had pinned the blame on the juvenile to save the real culprits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Juvenile held UP farmer killed
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp