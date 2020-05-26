STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown 4.0: Government permits domestic chartered flight operations, issues guidelines

The ministry said 'non-scheduled and private operators' of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and micro-light aircraft can resume their domestic flights from May 25 onwards.

Published: 26th May 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

After two months of ban due to COVID-19 lockdown flight services resumed at Coimbatore International Airport on Monday. Passengers from Delhi and Chennai landed at the airport till morning. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Civil Aviation Ministry permitted domestic chartered flights to resume their operations from Monday, with the scheduled domestic passenger flights also starting on the same day.

The ministry said "non-scheduled and private operators" of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and micro-light aircraft can resume their domestic flights from May 25 onwards.

In its guidelines, the ministry said if a passenger had manually booked his or her ticket for a chartered helicopter flight, the boarding pass will be issued at the helipad or heliport with minimum contact and after following all sanitization protocols prescribed by the local administration.

Passengers should report at the airport, heliport or helipad at least 45 minutes before the departure time, the ministry said.

"Vulnerable persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues are advised to avoid air travel," it said.

"However, this will not apply to air ambulance services."

Price cap on tickets, issued by the aviation regulator DGCA last week for scheduled domestic passenger flights, will not be applicable on chartered flights.

"The charges of air travel (on chartered flights) to be as per mutually agreed terms between operators and the travellers," the ministry said.

Most of the guidelines issued by the Aviation Ministry were similar to the ones issued for passengers of operators of domestic commercial passenger flights.

After a two month gap, India resumed its domestic passenger flights from Monday and a total of 532 domestic flights operated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Civil Aviation Ministry
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp