Locust attack: Farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore beat utensils to keep them at bay

SEHORE: Farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district have been beating utensils in a bid to drive away locusts that have attacked their farms.
Disinfectants are also being sprinkled on trees and crops to protect them from locusts in these areas.
"There is a possibility of great damage to the crops due to locusts. The Agriculture Department and administration is keeping an eye on the issue," said Jainendra Kumar Kanaujia, agriculture scientist.
He also urged the farmers to continue with such activities and not allow locusts to not damage the crops.
This time desert locust attack is severe. They have arrived earlier, in huge numbers & now reached till Panna in MP. The changing climate conditions are linked with locust growth in east Africa. The swarms has potential of eating everything & destroy the crops. This from Panna. pic.twitter.com/8aqLa8lA4O— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 26, 2020