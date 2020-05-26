STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram allows home isolation of returnees due to inadequate number of quarantine centres

The administration has encouraged home quarantine for Mizoram residents returning from outside provided they meet the requirements laid down in the standard operating procedure.

Published: 26th May 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Quarantine centre

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has allowed returnees clearing rapid antibody tests to be placed under home isolation, due to an inadequate number of quarantine centres in the state, a senior official said.

The administration has encouraged home quarantine for Mizoram residents returning from outside provided they meet the requirements laid down in the standard operating procedure as government facilities might not be enough to accommodate all the returnees, Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said.

"Returnees seeking home isolation must apply to the district-level COVID-19 task force after obtaining permission from the medical officer or the district medical board, subject to clearance of rapid antibody test upon arrival at any designated quarantine centre," he told PTI on Monday.

The applicant should also furnish the recommendation of the local-level or village task force, certifying the availability of dedicated bedroom and toilet facilities for the person(s) to be placed under home quarantine, Chuaungo said.

The guidelines for home quarantine issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be strictly observed during the home isolation period, he said.

The state government is taking all necessary steps to ensure screening of returnees by employing rapid antibody test and other measures at entry points to Mizoram or at the quarantine centres, the chief secretary said.

The state government has set up more than 500 quarantine centres, including 170 community halls offered by churches, to accommodate around 14,000 people, a COVID-19 task force official said.

However, the administration needs facilities to accommodate at least 20,000 people if all the stranded Mizoram residents return to the state, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp