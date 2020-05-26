STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Most cases don’t require hospital stay, says AIIMS

The study in pre-print was conducted in the initial part of the pandemic when patients irrespective of severity of symptomatology were admitted.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Indian records jump in Covid-19 cases, an AIIMS research paper said of the 231 admitted patients with mild illness — a large proportion of patients (47 per cent) remained asymptomatic throughout the course of the infection and none of the patients progressed to moderate-severe disease and that patients with mild disease can be managed outside hospital setting.

The paper ‘Management of mild COVID-19: Policy implications of initial experience in India’ by a team of doctors, including AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, claimed that it is the largest report of clinical manifestations and disease course among admitted patients with mild Covid-19 and the data will be useful for policy makers as cases rise.

The study in pre-print was conducted in the initial part of the pandemic when patients irrespective of severity of symptomatology were admitted. A total of 335 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 patients were admitted to the facility in the study period March 20-April 30. 

