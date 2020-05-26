STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan allows taxis, autos to operate at railway stations in red zone, except containment areas

Auto-rickshaw drivers welcomed the government's decision and hope for more places to open.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:15 PM

sanitation worker, coronavirus

A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant near a private hospital. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By ANI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Government has allowed taxis and auto-rickshaws to operate in railway stations, airports, and hospitals located in red zones, except in containment zones.

"There are 40,000 auto-rickshaws in Jaipur, and they were non-functional during the lockdown phase. As per the guidelines, the auto-rickshaws have started to operate, but it will take time to recover from losses suffered in the past two months," said Kuldeep Singh, the president of Auto Union.

"No relief was provided to the auto-rickshaw drivers, but the services have been resumed. Business might pick up when things start to open, but irrespective of that we thank the government to have allowed operation of services," added Kuldeep Singh.

He further said that auto-rickshaw drivers have been asked to follow all the guidelines.

"We are facing a lot of financial problems due to the lockdown, and we hope things get better," said Hari Narayan, an auto-rickshaw driver.

"We've faced a huge loss in the past two months. We thank the government for this relief. We are waiting for more places to open," said Mohammed Nissar, another auto-rickshaw driver.

