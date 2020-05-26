Rajnath Singh holds telephonic talks with Australian counterpart, discuss ways to combat COVID-19

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Linda Reynolds to discuss mutual cooperation between both the countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Had an excellent telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Australia, Ms Linda Reynolds. We discussed the responses of both the countries and also the possible areas of mutual cooperation between India and Australia against the COVID-19 pandemic," Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.

"India-Australia strategic partnership provides a good base for both the countries to work together in dealing with the post-COVID-19 challenges," he added.

Defence minister Singh also said that both the countries are committed to taking forward the initiatives of bilateral defence and security cooperation under the Strategic Partnership framework.