STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC refuses to entertain plea for linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID

The lawyer, who argued the case through video-conferencing, said that the Centre had earlier sought transfer of similar cases from some High Courts to the apex court.

Published: 26th May 2020 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea challenging a Delhi High Court order in which it had declined to direct linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar, PAN or voter ID card for weeding out fake accounts.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, however granted liberty to lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay to implead himself as a party in the transfer petition moved by the Centre in the apex court.

The lawyer, who argued the case through video-conferencing, said that the Centre had earlier sought transfer of similar cases from some High Courts to the apex court.

"We see no reason to interfere with the impugned order of the High Court. The Special Leave Petition is, accordingly,dismissed. However, liberty is granted to the petitioner (Upadhyay) to file impleadment application in Transfer Case" said the bench which also comprised Justices Krishna Murari and S Ravindra Bhat.

The Delhi High Court had earlier declined to order linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar, PAN or voter ID card for weeding out fake accounts, saying it would lead to data of genuine account holders, who are much more in number, going "unnecessarily" to foreign countries.

It had said that linking of accounts with social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, with Aadhaar, PAN or any other identity document requires framing of policies or amendment in existing laws by the central government and this exercise cannot be done by the court.

Upadhyay, in the plea, has said that 20 per cent of the social media accounts were "fake, ghost or duplicate".

The plea said something has to be done as anyone can create a fake account on social media of any person, including the judges, and through that medium wrong or controversial information can be spread.

He had also alleged in his petition that fake social media accounts are used to propagate "fake and paid news" during elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC Supreme Court Delhi high court Aadhaar PAN ID
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp