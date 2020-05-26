Sena says Uddhav govt strong amid speculations of President Rule in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Hectic politicking has started in Maharashtra sparking off speculations a day after BJP MP Narayan Rane met Maharashtra Governor to demand the imposition of President's rule in view of the Shiv Sena-led state government's "failure" in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.



The speculations of President's Rule had gathered the steam on Tuesday after NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting at Matoshree.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, however, clarified that there is no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. “Ours is a stable and strong government. BJP should be more concerned about the Gujarat where the number of COVID 19 patients and deaths are on the rise,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar said that there is no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government at all. However, sources in NCP said that there is no immediate threat to the Thackeray government, but they are not happy with the way he is running the government. “The government is hijacked by a few bureaucrats who are not consulting the ministers while taking decisions. This makes the senior leaders feel that they are not part of the decisions making.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi echoed the same saying his party can't take any key decisions as it is only supporting the government. Recently, estranged Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had asked the party leaders to withdraw their support to Shiv Sena-led government as the party is not part of any major decisions taken by the Thackeray government.



After BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane demanded President's Rule in the state, his party colleague Sudhir Mungatiwar clarified that “It may be his individual decision".

Raj Bhawan sources said that the governor has been meeting various leaders to understand the political situation in the state in view of the pandemic.