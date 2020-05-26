STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six Tablighi Jamaat members from abroad arrested during lockdown granted bail by Madhya Pradesh HC

The men found in the mosques amid the lockdown were staying in mosques in Bhopal after returning from the Tablighi Jamaat’s gathering at Markaz in South Delhi.

Published: 26th May 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as six Tablighi Jamaat members from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and their two Indian tourist guides/interpreters who were arrested by police from mosques in Bhopal during the lock-down a few weeks back were granted bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday.

A single judge bench of the MP High Court in Jabalpur headed by Justice Sujay Paul granted bail to the eight men, including the six foreigners.

The eight men who were granted bail included - two men from Bihar identified as Sajid Kareem and Karif Ullah (both tourist guides hailing from Bihar) Noor Beg, Kanaat Beg, Maskat, Kadrebek and Kamolideen (all natives of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan).

According to Ankit Saxena, the counsel for the eight men told The New Indian Express that it had pleaded before the single judge bench that two other men Fahad Ahmad and Hafiz Mohammad, who are facing trial for similar offences were granted bail by the court on April 30.

“The present applicants for the bail are similarly situated qua Fahad Ahmad and Hafiz Mohammad, who were granted bail,” the counsel submitted before the HC.

Subsequently, the HC granted bail to the eight applicants on the same condition under which bail was granted to Fahad Ahmad and Hafiz Mohammad on April 30.

The eight men, including the six men from erstwhile USSR states, were among the 60-odd Tablighi Jamaat members who were tracked from different mosques in five police station areas of Bhopal amid the lock-down.

The men found in the mosques amid the lock-down were staying in mosques in Bhopal after returning from the Tablighi Jamaat’s gathering at Markaz in South Delhi.

All of them were booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (negligent act likely to spread of disease dangerous to life), besides Sections 13 and 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946 and Section 51 of the National Disaster Management Act 2005.

All these 60-odd men were quarantined, out of which 20 had later turned positive for the deadly COVID-19 and had subsequently been hospitalized in Bhopal, while the other men were arrested after completion of institutional quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi jamaat Delhi COVID 19 Nizamuddin Markaz arrests
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp