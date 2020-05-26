STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uproar over social media post, UP MLA says son's account hacked

The post, which has now been deleted, 'unfairly' compared India and the US on various parameters, largely socio-cultural aspects.

Published: 26th May 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Instagram, social media

Image for representational purposes.

By IANS

MEERUT:  An Instagram post, purportedly uploaded by Shubham Malik, son of Umesh Malik, BJP MLA from Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, has created an uproar.

The post, which has now been deleted, 'unfairly' compared India and the US on various parameters, largely socio-cultural aspects.

Shubham is currently pursuing his studies at the Michigan University and has been in the US for the past five years.

MLA Umesh Malik has now filed a police complaint claiming his son's ID was hacked and some people are trying to tarnish his social and political image.

"His social account has been hacked and his video and posts have been wrongfully edited and is being spread on social media. Using my son's name, people are trying to blemish my political and societal reputation," Malik said in his complaint.

The MLA told local reporters that, "Someone hacked my son's account. I have sent a complaint to the Civil Lines police station for further action. The post mentions a comparison of eight years, but he has been in America only for the past five years. The one who hacked his account was not aware of the fact and wrote eight instead of five."

Umesh Malik further said, "My son is currently in America and he has already registered to come back home. He is a big fan of Modi ji, Yogi ji and our country. I have been a worker of the BJP and RSS and the same culture and family values are instilled in him."

Meanwhile, an FIR under relevant sections of IT Act has been registered.

"We have received a complaint from MLA Umesh Malik regarding his son's account being hacked. We will look into it and take appropriate steps," said Satpal Antil, Superintendent of Police (city), Muzaffarnagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shubham Malik Umesh Malik Instagram post UP MLA
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp