‘Vocal for local’: CSEs on overdrive to reskill migrants

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the face of unabated reverse migration to rural areas, Centre’s principal citizen interface, common service centres (CSE), have gone on an overdrive for reskilling of migrants, besides stepping up measures to ring-fence villages from Covid-19. Dinesh Tyagi, head of the CSE, said lakhs of professionals manning the centres are lending their weights to the campaign of “vocal for local”.

“We’ve initiated a pilot project, covering Maharashtra and Bihar, to bring farmers directly on a platform with buyers, with no intermediaries. The Kisan e-mart is currently helping farmers directly sell Litchi, mango, watermelon, onions and lauki, while the basket will soon be further expanded and more areas covered on the basis of the experience gained from the pilot project,” Tyagi told this newspaper.

Tyagi said over 3.75 lakh CSEs across the country are also playing important role in the Covid-19 containment strategy. “During lockdown, the CSEs with its digital platform Gram e-store ensured home delivery of essential goods. Also, we have sought to address health concerns of those who cannot go to hospitals with the telemedicine facilities and over 45000 such cases were attended to during the lockdown,” added Tyagi. He said that 200 doctors have been attending to concerns of the people in the rural areas 24X7.