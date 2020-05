By PTI

LUDHIANA: A 29-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at her home here on Tuesday, police said.

Kalamjit Kaur was taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

Police Inspector Jarnail Singh said she was posted in the city traffic police squad.

Kalamjit and her husband had been living separately due to a dispute. The couple has two children.