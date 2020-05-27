STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,600 migrant workers leave Mumbai for Tamil Nadu in special train

Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale of Shiv Sena has alleged that the workers had faced hardships as the Railways asked them to reach the CSMT at a short notice.

Migrants sit on a pavement outside CSMT as they wait to board a special train to reach their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: About 1,600 migrant workers hailing from Tamil Nadu, who were stranded in Mumbai due to the lockdown, have left for the southern state in a special train from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here, a statement said on Wednesday.

The workers started their journey for Tirunelveli on Tuesday evening.

"The workers were to leave for Tirunelveli at 11:30 am on Tuesday by the special train from CSMT.

The railways, however, had informed the passengers about the train only an hour before it was to leave," Shewale said in a statement.

Shewale's party, which heads the Maharashtra government, and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal have been locked in a war of words over operation of Shramik special trains for migrants.

"The workers, living in Mumbai city and suburbs, were left confused and worried whether they would be able to catch the train or not on a short notice," the statement said.

Shewale claimed that he requested the Railway Ministry and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab to reschedule the timing of the train at 5 pm.

Maharashtra State Tamil Sangham president S Annamalai thanked Shewale and Parab for their efforts, the statement said.

"The 1,600 workers were left quite confused after the railways informed them about the special train only an hour prior to its departure.

They could leave for Tamil Nadu because of the prompt help extended by MP Shewale and Parab," Annamalai is quoted as saying.

 

