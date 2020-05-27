Amid reports of rift, Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with MVA alliance partners

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting with alliance partners at Varsha bungalow. The meeting is taking place in Uddhav's Varsha bungalow residence and senior Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders are in attendance

The discussion on the ongoing lockdown and the decision of lifting it in some areas are on the agenda list of this meeting.

The attendees are also expected to share their ideas and plans in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

speculations of President's Rule had gathered the steam on Tuesday after NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting at Matoshree.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, however, clarified that there is no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. “Ours is a stable and strong government. BJP should be more concerned about the Gujarat where the number of COVID 19 patients and deaths are on the rise,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar said that there is no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government at all. However, sources in NCP said that there is no immediate threat to the Thackeray government, but they are not happy with the way he is running the government. “The government is hijacked by a few bureaucrats who are not consulting the ministers while taking decisions. This makes the senior leaders feel that they are not part of the decisions making.”