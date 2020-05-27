Coronavirus lockdown restrictions eased out in parts of Srinagar

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Srinagar on Wednesday eased out coronavirus-related restrictions in some parts of the city for public convenience pursuant to containment efforts yielding desired results, an official said.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Srinagar, after a detailed review of red zones and comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 containment efforts therein approved the removal of perimeter restrictions from 13 containment zones qualifying under the laid down guidelines, an official spokesman said.

He said District Magistrate, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that perimeter restrictions involving blockade of roads and lanes in the periphery of such containment zones have been removed for public convenience pursuant to containment efforts yielding desired results.

The removal of perimeter restrictions is aimed at opening of roads and lanes which were closed pursuant to declaration of the areas as red zones.

The DDMA is holding active deliberations with stakeholders for further steps to be notified and greater involvement of public, the spokesman said.

He said the areas where perimeter restrictions have been removed include erstwhile red zones Khayam, Natipora, Chhatabal, Jawahar Nagar, Hakah Bazar Hawal, Alamdar Colony, Boatman Colony Bemina, Ahmed Nagar, Tengpora bypass, Watal Kadal, Takanwari, Brein Nishat and Goripora.

The district now has 23 containment (red) zones. The spokesman said the zonation of areas will continue to be a dynamic process and any area can be further declared a red zone with detection of COVID-19 cases.

He said more than 13,000 tests have been conducted in Srinagar and door-to-door health survey has covered nearly 87 per cent population.

The DDMA has appealed to people to adopt and promote social distancing, personal hygiene and mandatory use of masks in public places, the spokesman said.