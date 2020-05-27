STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 enters Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhawan campus, as six residents test positive

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The deadly novel Coronavirus has entered the Raj Bhawan (Governor House) campus in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

According to state health department and Bhopal district administration sources, as many as six persons, including some lower rung staff of the Raj Bhawan and their family members living in the Employee Quarters of the Raj Bhawan tested positive for the killer viral infection on Wednesday.

As many as 20 samples (out of the 700 samples whose test reports were out on Wednesday) tested positive in Bhopal. Out of the 20 persons tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, as many as six live in the Employee Quarters on the sprawling Raj Bhawan premises.

All the Employee Quarters whose residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 have been declared COVID Epicenters and the area in their vicinity on the Raj Bhawan campus declared Containment Area.

A detailed survey of COVID-like symptoms will be carried out by the health department staffers in the containment area on the Raj Bhawan campus to track other suspected patients and their samples will be sent for COVID-19 testing.

The area contiguous to the containment area will be identified and declared as Buffer Area. A detailed survey of Influenza like Illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) will be conducted in the containment area and buffer area.

While 20 new COVID-19 positive patients were detected in Bhopal on Wednesday, as many as 17 patients who have recovered from the killer infection were discharged from city’s Chirayu Hospital.

With this, Bhopal has so far reported 1323 positive cases and 49 deaths. As many as 843 patients have so far recovered from the deadly infection. Presently, over 431 active patients are admitted at various hospitals in Bhopal.

With six people living on the Raj Bhawan campus testing positive on Wednesday, it remains to be seen whether this development has any bearing on the much awaited state cabinet expansion which is likely to take place at the Raj Bhawan within the next few days.

