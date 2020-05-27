STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Horse which ferries its owner from Kashmir to Rajouri placed under 'home quarantine'

The horse rider was intercepted by police while he was entering his home district Rajouri from Shopian in south Kashmir.

Published: 27th May 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

horse coronavirus

Rajouri had recorded a total of 13 coronavirus cases till Tuesday evening. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A horse which ferried its owner from Kashmir to Rajouri district of the Jammu region was placed under "home quarantine" by isolating him from the rest of the animals amid the coronavirus scare.

A family in Rajouri has been directed to isolate a horse from other animals as a precautionary measure after one of its members used the mammal to return from the Valley via the Mughal Road, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The horse rider was intercepted by police while he was entering his home district Rajouri from Shopian in south Kashmir, Thanamandi Tehsildar Anjum Bashir Khan told PTI.

The man was sent to administrative quarantine and his sample taken for COVID-19 testing, Khan said.

Rajouri was among the four districts of the Jammu region declared as 'green zone' last week, while Shopian district was categorized as 'red zone' along with 10 other districts spread over the valley and parts of the Jammu region.

Permission is needed for any type of movement from red to green or orange zones.

Khan said the man was intercepted by police while he was coming on horse-back from Shopianto Thanamandi (Rajouri) on Monday night via the Mughal road  an alternate road connecting the valley with the rest of the country.

The road is presently closed due to heavy snowfall during the winter.

The man was subsequently taken to a medical screening centre while veterinary experts were roped in to get their views on the horse, Khan said.

He said though there was no report of transmission of coronavirus from human to domestic animals or vice versa, the horse was kept under observation for the night and was medically screened for body temperature before being handed over to the family on Tuesday.

However, the family was instructed to isolate the horse from other animals and not to come closer to it till the test report of its rider comes negative, Khan said.

"The step was taken as a precautionary measure," the officer said, adding the release of the rider from the quarantine facility depends on the outcome of his report.

Rajouri had recorded a total of 13 coronavirus cases till Tuesday evening.

While four of the patients have been cured, the rest are undergoing treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Horse Kashmir to Rajouri home quarantine coronavirus
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp