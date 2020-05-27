STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four new COVID-19 cases in Assam, total rises to 686

Of the total 686 COVID-19 cases, 617 are active cases, 62 have recovered and discharged from hospital, three have migrated to other states and four have died.

Published: 27th May 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Four new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total to 686, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Three new cases were reported from Nagaon and one from Dhemaji, the minister said.

"4 new cases of #COVID19+ reported. Three Nagaon, One Dhemaji", he tweeted.

Of the total 686 COVID-19 cases, 617 are active cases, 62 have recovered and discharged from hospital, three have migrated to other states and four have died, Sarma said, adding that the latest cases of increasing COVID- 19 patients are mostly those who have returned to the state from other states.

He said that swabs are collected from people soon after they arrive from outstation, before they are transferred to the quarantine centres and most of the positive cases in Assam are imported and not home-grown.

The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday stressed on strict quarantine for people coming from outside to the state in view of the reported spike of positive cases and all coming from outside will be sent for institutional quarantine and no home quarantine will be allowed for the first seven days till the results of the swab tests are received.

Meanwhile, a Microbiology Laboratory has been set up at Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati as an annexe of Guwahati Medical College and this shall increase the sample testing for COVID19 to a large extent, the minister said.

He said the laboratory will start functioning soon.

Assam has seven other laboratories where 72,564 samples have been tested so far with 686 testing positive, 66,562 found negative and the remaining results are awaited, according to the bulletin of the state Health and Family Welfare department.

The state government is following the policy of declaring containment and buffer zones after positive cases are declared in particular areas and as of date, there are 46 containment zones with Kamrup (Metro) having the highest of 14 followed by six each in Cachar and Bongaigaon, Dhubri with four, Kamrup (Rural) with three, Golaghat, Goalpara and Bishwanath with two and one each in Majuli, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, Hojai and Nagaon.

Meanwhile, ten domestic flights are scheduled to arrive and depart from the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Wednesday after flight services resumed on Monday, an airport spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp