Haryana imposes Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask, spitting in public

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the state had made a provision of imposing a fine of Rs 500 each on people for not wearing masks and spitting in public places.

"Now there is provision of imposing fine for spitting and not wearing mask in public places," he told the media.

He said it was the priority of the government to contain the virus. For this, the rules have been framed and a notification would be issued on Wednesday itself.

Vij, who also holds a health portfolio, said state four districts -- Gurugram, Sonepat, Faridabad and Jhahhar -- located in the NCR have been worst-affected districts.

In Gurugram and Faridabad, 33 and 22 new cases, respectively, were reported on Tuesday.

He said in the state the virus doubling rate is 19 days, the recovery rate is 66 per cent and the testing rate is 4,000 per million.

"If we leave four districts located in the NCR and the cases related to the Tablighi Jamaat, Haryana will be the number one state in the country to contain the virus," he said, adding, "still we are in a better position".

The minister said 12 positive cases relating to frontline policemen were reported from Jhajjar on Tuesday.

He said he issued directions to provide and make it mandatory for the policemen on duty to don gloves, masks and other safety gear.

