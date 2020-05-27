Jewellery shops reopen in Lucknow amid lockdown 4.0

By ANI

LUCKNOW: As the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown continues, the jewellery shops in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow reopened after being closed for about two months.

Now that the shops have opened, jewellers of Sarafa Bazaar, Lucknow are finding it difficult to sell gold due to the increase in gold prices.

"It's good that the shops have reopened but our business is down. We have faced a lot of problems due to the lockdown, the workers have suffered the most, and if the situation continues, things would worsen," said a shop owner in Sarafa Bazaar, Lucknow.

"Our shops remained shut on Akshaya Tritiya, and the wedding season has also passed. How will our items be sold if no functions are held? The prices of gold have increased, and that too is a reason for low business, and even if customers are coming, they are taking very few items," he added.

The shop owner further said that it was the first time the market was closed for this long, and he hopes for things to get better.

"There is a wedding in our family, and for that I have come to purchase jewellery, as we got to know that markets have reopened. I came here alone in order to maintain social distancing. Even though the prices of gold have increased, I will make the purchase," said one of the locals.