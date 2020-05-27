STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jewellery shops reopen in Lucknow amid lockdown 4.0

The shop owner further said that it was the first time the market was closed for this long, and he hopes for things to get better.

Published: 27th May 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: As the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown continues, the jewellery shops in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow reopened after being closed for about two months.

Now that the shops have opened, jewellers of Sarafa Bazaar, Lucknow are finding it difficult to sell gold due to the increase in gold prices.

"It's good that the shops have reopened but our business is down. We have faced a lot of problems due to the lockdown, the workers have suffered the most, and if the situation continues, things would worsen," said a shop owner in Sarafa Bazaar, Lucknow.

"Our shops remained shut on Akshaya Tritiya, and the wedding season has also passed. How will our items be sold if no functions are held? The prices of gold have increased, and that too is a reason for low business, and even if customers are coming, they are taking very few items," he added.

The shop owner further said that it was the first time the market was closed for this long, and he hopes for things to get better.

"There is a wedding in our family, and for that I have come to purchase jewellery, as we got to know that markets have reopened. I came here alone in order to maintain social distancing. Even though the prices of gold have increased, I will make the purchase," said one of the locals. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown National lockdown jewellery Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp