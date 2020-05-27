STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Migrants to get employment in Bihar under MGNREGA after 21 days of quarantine

The minister of WRD Sanjay Kumar Jha said that efforts have been intensified to ensure employment to migrant workers according to their skills and work experiences.

Published: 27th May 2020 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Stranded migrant workers from Bihar gathered to register for a special train. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The state government in Bihar has claimed that it would provide employment to migrant labourers under MGNREGA scheme who have completed 21 days of quarantine.

Sharing this, the minister of Water Resources (WRD) Sanjay Kumar Jha said that efforts have been intensified to ensure employment to migrant workers according to their skills and work experiences.

"The government has also decided to open at least two clusters of small industries in each of the 38 districts to generate employment opportunities for the migrant workers," said Jha, adding that more than 5.95 lakh migrant labourers have already got employment in the state.

According to official figures 16.5 lakh people have returned to Bihar between May 1 and May 26 by the Sharmik special trains.

Following the directions of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, skill mapping of each of the migrants returning from other states is being carried out to build a database of skilled and unskilled labourers.

Jha shared that skill mapping of more than 80,000 people in quarantine centres have already been completed and that efforts are on to continue it.

"A nodal agency is also set up to look into the needs of migrant labourers in a bid to provide them employment," he added.

A first in the country

This is the first time in the country a database with all the details of migrant workers including contact numbers, Adhaar numbers, skills, are being prepared. 

Help would be handed to those who'd want to start businesses, Jha said. 

An amount of Rs 401 crores was also given to 14 lakh farmers as compensation for crop damages caused by natural calamities that took place in February and March. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar migrants Bihar employment MGNREGA Bihar Migrant labourers
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp