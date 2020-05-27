STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No voluntary quarantine option for people arriving in Goa: CM

The CM said the option of voluntary home quarantine was given for the new arrivals given that the sample testing capacity of the state stands at about 1,000 samples in 24 hours.

Published: 27th May 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government on Wednesday tweaked its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for people entering the state through rail, road and air routes by doing away with the option of voluntary home quarantine for 14 days.

The previous conditions like either carrying a coronavirus negative certificate or getting tested after arrival in Goa, however, remained unchanged.

"People entering Goa through rail, road and air will have to carry a COVID-19 certificate or get themselves tested after their arrival for the infection.

"The option of the voluntary home quarantine for a period of 14 days has been done away with from Wednesday onwards," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

ALSO READ: Goa mooting a separate SOP for Maharashtra returnees

Opposition parties in Goa had objected to the voluntary home quarantine option citing monitoring issues.

The CM said the option of voluntary home quarantine was given for the new arrivals given that the sample testing capacity of the state stands at about 1,000 samples in 24 hours.

"But we realised that many flights are getting cancelled and about 1,000 people are arriving in the state (daily)," he said.

As on Tuesday, Goa's COVID-19 case count stands at 67 while the number of active cases was 39.

Sawant said Goa is still a green zone as the viral infection is being controlled at the state border itself.

"We have controlled the infection at the border.

The people who have tested positive for the infection were checked at the border itself," the CM said.

Sawant had on Tuesday said that 90 per cent of new cases in Goa are the people who have arrived from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, he refuted allegations that Goans working on ships were "discriminated against" by the government, as returnees from ships have to stay in a seven-day quarantine at their own cost.

"The Union Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines make it mandatory for the people who have arrived from abroad to undergo the paid quarantine," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goa government voluntary home quarantine SOP domestic flights resumption
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp