Patna diary

Thousands of women, associated with the Jeevika as Jeevika Didis, have produced a record number of 45,16,830 home-made face masks during the lockdown.

Published: 27th May 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Madhubani painting masks a hit
Thousands of women, associated with the Jeevika as Jeevika Didis, have produced a record number of 45,16,830 home-made face masks during the lockdown. CEO of Jeevika Balamurugan D said the Madhubani paintings designer home-made mask have hit the markets. “Our target is to make 4,9 crore maks. We will meet the target soon,” he said. The masks are more in demand as compared to other masks, he said.

Cops recover Rs 18.85 cr fine from violators
Taking action against the violation of nationwide lockdown between March 24 and May 25, the police have recovered more than Rs 18.85 crore fine from motorists and other violators, said ADG (police headquarter) Jitendra Kumar. “Besides, more than 2,368 people have been arrested after lodging 2,208 FIRs in the state for violating the  lockdown norms,” Kumar said, adding that the drive will continue till the end of the lockdown. The police teams are manning each and every nook and corner in the state, even in interiors, to check the unnecessary movements of residents, he said. He said that the police have stepped up surveillance and patrolling further during the extended period of lockdown till May 31.

Elongated tortoise found in forest
The department of environment has recovered an elongated tortoise of endangered species in the Valmiki forest recently. The tortoise with its mesmeriSing colour grows in tropical forest throughout Asia inside the piles of leafs or at bases of large tropical plants. The tortoise was found moving across the forest and has been preserved. Expert said 23 of the 29 species of freshwater turtle and tortoise species found in India come under the threatened category in the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to human activities.

Doorstep delivery of litchi, mango in Bihar
The horticulture department has started doorstep deliver services of Muzaffarpur’s famous shahi litchi and Bhagalpur’s zardalu mango in Bihar. One can place order of these seasonal fruits online at horticulture.bihar.gov.in. “The initiative is aimed at helping the farmers to sell their agro products such litchi and mango directly from orchards to homes,” agriculture minister Prem Kumar said. The minimum pack of 2 kg litchi in Patna and Muzaffarpur is being booked online from May 25  to June 15, while a minimum pack of 5 kg of zardalu mango can be booked online from June 1 to 20.

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar
rkthajipur@gmail.com

