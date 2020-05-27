STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PPE goggles confirming to BIS specification can be reused: Health Ministry advisory

Manufacturer's instructions for cleaning and disinfection of goggles should be adhered to. If such instruction are not available, goggles can be cleaned and disinfected while wearing gloves.

Published: 27th May 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers in PPE suit seen inside a Covid-19 outpatient ward.

Health workers in PPE suit seen inside a Covid-19 outpatient ward. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory stating that goggles, which are a crucial component of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, confirming to prescribed Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications can be reused after proper disinfection.

"After use of PPE kit all its components are discarded as bio-medical waste. However, the goggles confirming to prescribed EN/BIS specifications can be reused after proper disinfection," the ministry said.

The purpose of the "advisory on re-processing and re-use of eye-protection goggles" is to enable individuals to reuse goggles, thus allowing an extended use without the risk of contracting infection, it said.

According to the standard operating procedures for reuse detailed in the advisory, the kitting of the PPEs with goggles will be done away with and all goggles that conform to prescribed EN/BIS specifications will be re-used after disinfection.

Reprocessing and reuse of goggles must be done only when it is dedicated to each individual (write name over the band) and reprocessing must be done after every use before using it again.

Manufacturer's instructions for cleaning and disinfection of goggles should be adhered to. If such instruction are not available, goggles can be cleaned and disinfected while wearing gloves.

"Clean goggles with soap/detergent and water and then immerse in 1 per cent freshly prepared sodium hypochlorite for 10 minutes. Wash/wipe the inside and outside of goggles with clean water to remove residue. Air dry completely on a clean flat surface or by hanging in clean place or use clean tissue papers/gauge to dry it," the SOPs stated.

They should be stored in a paper bag/in a clean area to avoid recontamination. Eye protection must be discarded if damaged/rendered optically non-clear on repeated usage.

Goggles may be issued to each healthcare worker who will decontaminate them after every use and they should be disinfected by users and re-used at least five times each, whereby one pair of goggles will suffice for six days.

"They may use them rationally till their transparency decreases or they get damaged. The ratio of issue of goggles to coverall is recommended at 1:6," the advisory said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PPE Personal Protective Equipment Bureau of Indian Standards
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp