UP industries seek to hire 5 lakh migrant workers from skill mapping data bank

Of 26 lakh migrant workers who have arrived in UP so far, the state authorities have mapped around 16 lakh on the basis of their skills.

Published: 27th May 2020 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Thermal screening of migrants arriving from Gujarat being conducted at Prayagraj railway station in Uttar Pradesh | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The job prospects of migrants returning to UP have brightened up as some industrial units in the state raised the demand of five lakh skilled workers from the skill mapping data bank.

According to the official spokesman, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the authorities concerned to coordinate with various industrial units and asked them to absorb at least 1-10 migrant labourers as per their skill as part of the manpower strengthening.

At his routine review meeting of Team 11 on Wednesday, the CM directed the officials to provide all help and facilities to the entrepreneurs. He also asked the officials to clear the supply chain soon to facilitate the operation of the industrial units at the earliest.

The spokesman claimed that the state government was also making arrangements to impart training to the migrants as per their interests and existing skills. "The demand for manpower has come both from skilled and unskilled sectors,” said the official, adding that during the training period, the state government was planning to give them an apprenticeship stipend.

Of 26 lakh migrant workers who have arrived in UP so far, the state authorities have mapped around 16 lakh on the basis of their skills. The maximum labourers (over 1.5 lakh) have skills for employment in the real estate sector.

The spokesman said that the demand for five lakh workers was the dividend of the efforts being made by the state authorities to ensure employment for all migrant workers in the state.

Adityanath said, "Every unit - big or small - will be requiring manpower and we have to work overtime to ensure that migrant workers get the jobs they are suited for."

