STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand High Court orders inspection of quarantine centers after concerns of virus spread arise

The directions came while court combined two public interest litigations concerning Covid 19 spread and alleged lack of facilities and precautions by the state government.

Published: 27th May 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday directed the Uttarakhand Legal Services Authority to inspect quarantine centers in four districts - Dehradun, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar and submit inspection report within three days. 

Dushyant Mainali, lawyer associated with the case said, "The honorable court issued several directions including inspection by the Uttarakhand Legal Services Authority. I hope the situation will improve somewhat now as the court is strict."

The directions came while court combined two public interest litigations concerning Covid 19 spread and alleged lack of facilities and precautions by the state government.

The court while hearing the matters also directed the state health secretary to submit action take report about what steps are being taken to improve quarantine centers of the state. 

The court was visibly angry over reports of lack of arrangements in the centers of the state. 

The division of of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ravindra Maithani also directed the state government to submit report about alleged violence by a police officer against a migrant in Pithoragarh district few days back. The video of the incident went viral. 

The directions came after a 6-year-old died by a snake bite on Monday. .

Reports have also emerged from various parts of the hill state about lack of arrangements in quarantine centers across the state. 

Earlier last week, Uttarakhand high court had directed the state government to send people returning to Uttarakhand from red zone areas of the other parts of the country into a week long 'institutional quarantine' before letting them enter the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand COVID 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp