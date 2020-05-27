Uttarakhand High Court orders inspection of quarantine centers after concerns of virus spread arise

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday directed the Uttarakhand Legal Services Authority to inspect quarantine centers in four districts - Dehradun, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar and submit inspection report within three days.

Dushyant Mainali, lawyer associated with the case said, "The honorable court issued several directions including inspection by the Uttarakhand Legal Services Authority. I hope the situation will improve somewhat now as the court is strict."

The directions came while court combined two public interest litigations concerning Covid 19 spread and alleged lack of facilities and precautions by the state government.

The court while hearing the matters also directed the state health secretary to submit action take report about what steps are being taken to improve quarantine centers of the state.

The court was visibly angry over reports of lack of arrangements in the centers of the state.

The division of of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ravindra Maithani also directed the state government to submit report about alleged violence by a police officer against a migrant in Pithoragarh district few days back. The video of the incident went viral.

The directions came after a 6-year-old died by a snake bite on Monday. .

Reports have also emerged from various parts of the hill state about lack of arrangements in quarantine centers across the state.

Earlier last week, Uttarakhand high court had directed the state government to send people returning to Uttarakhand from red zone areas of the other parts of the country into a week long 'institutional quarantine' before letting them enter the state.