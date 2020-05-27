STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman delivers baby inside Shramik train in MP's Ratlam

Pooja Devi was travelling along with her husband in the Shramik special train from Surat in Gujarat to Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 27th May 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Shramik Special train used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MANDSAUR: A 28-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy inside a Shramik special train at Ratlam railway station on Wednesday while she was travelling to her native place in Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat, an official said.

After the delivery, the woman and the newborn were shifted to the district hospital in Ratlam.

Western Railway's public relations officer Jitendra Jain said that the woman, Pooja Devi, was travelling along with her husband in the Shramik special train from Surat in Gujarat to Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

"As the woman went into labour, a co-passenger informed the Divisional Railway Manager of Ratlam about it through a tweet," he said.

Jain said that after this tweet, the commercial control department and the Twitter cell informed about this to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) and asked for an ambulance.

"Before the arrival of the train, the railways' doctor Ankita Mehta and her team reached the Ratlam station.

Later, the woman safely gave birth to a baby boy inside the coach under the supervision of the medical team,"he said.

Jain said that the woman was later shifted to Ratlam district hospital along with her baby as a precaution.

"Both the child and mother are healthy," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shramik train Ratlam Ratlam railway station baby delivery
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp