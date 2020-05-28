8 more arrested over anti-CAA activist's killing in Meghalaya

By PTI

SHILLONG: Eight more persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of an anti-CAA activist in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district in February, taking the total number of those apprehended in the case to 16, police said.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) GK Iangrai said officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have successfully arrested the eight for alleged assault on Lurshai Hynniewta at Ichamati village in the district, near India-Bangadesh border, on February 28.

A rally in East Khasi Hills opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and seeking implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in the state had come under attack of non-tribals.

A clash had ensued between the two groups, following which Hynniewta suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to local hospital, where he breathed his last. Shortly after, eight people were nabbed in the case.

With the arrests made on Wednesday, the number of people who have been apprehended in the killing of the Khasi youth rose to 18, Iangrai said.

A total of 70 people have been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for their alleged involvement in the clash, he added.