STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Customs to install full body scanners at international airports

The move is aimed at checking smuggling of drugs, forex and precious metals by hiding them inside the body, mainly rectum concealment.

Published: 28th May 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

A woman passenger shows her stamped hand as she exits Bhubaneswar airport after arriving from Bengaluru. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Customs department has decided to install full body scanners at 10 international airports in the country in a bid to check smuggling of foreign currency, narcotics and gold among others, officials said on Thursday.

Of the total 30 X-ray-based full body scanner systems, three each will be installed at the airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Calicut, Cochin, Hyderabad, Tiruchirappalli and Thiruvananthapuram, they said.

The move is aimed at checking smuggling of drugs, forex and precious metals by hiding them inside the body, mainly rectum concealment.

Customs officials at Delhi international airport have been foiling attempts regularly made by smugglers to illegally bring in gold and narcotics by concealing it inside the rectum.

Suresh Kishnani, Chief Commissioner, Directorate of Logistics under the Finance Ministry, said tenders have been invited to procure 30 sophisticated full body X-ray scanners which will be put at international airports by the end of this financial year or the start of the next fiscal.

"It will be a non-intrusive way to scan a suspected carrier to detect concealments in bodily cavities," he told PTI.

These scanners will aid significantly in the Customs fight against the smugglers, Kishnani said.

"We will also be writing to Chief Commissioners of various Customs zones to ask the custodians or the airports under their charge to also install such full body scanners at their expenses," he said.

Any such installations of the scanners will be in addition to these 30 scanners for which the tender has already been floated, Kishnani said.

He said not all passengers, who are going abroad or coming into the country, will be asked to pass through these scanners, except the ones suspected by the Customs officials concerned of carrying banned goods and gold.

On concerns of privacy violations of flyers, another senior Customs official said these scanners are X-ray-based and there will be no infringement of anyone's privacy.

"These scanners will not show any body shape or parts but the goods concealed inside or over the body. There is no health hazard in the usage of these scanners," the official said.

A full body scanner was recently installed at the Mumbai international airport.

Full body scanner strengthens the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs' (CBIC) anti-smuggling resolve by helping officers detect contraband -- such as weapons, explosives, narcotics, currency notes, precious metals etc. -- concealed on the body of a passenger, according to Mumbai Customs officials.

The tender to install 30 full body scanners is scheduled to open on June 15.

"It is proposed to deploy machines that are suitable for full body screening of the personnel to detect items such as weapons, explosives, narcotics, currency notes, detonator, precious stones/ metals, diamond, liquids, ceramics, etc.

concealed under the clothes, on the body or inside body cavities of the persons, prosthetic devices, plaster cast, etc.

These machines will be used as a secondary mode of screening based on profiling," the tender documents read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Customs department international airports full body scanners smuggling
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp