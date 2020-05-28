STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Governor announces steps to reduce Raj Bhavan expenses

The governor has also asked to hold meetings and interactions with vice chancellors and various officers via video conference to avoid any expenses on travel.

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday announced a series of austerity steps to reduce expenses of the Raj Bhavan so as to make more resources available for COVID-19 relief measures.

Some of the measures include deferring car purchase for the Raj Bhavan and not offering bouquets while welcoming VIP visitors at the official residence of the governor during the current fiscal, an official statement said.

These measures are estimated to save 10 per cent to 15 per cent of the Raj Bhavans budget during the current fiscal, it said.

The statement said the governor has instructed to not undertake any new capital work and not carry out any new major construction/repairing work at the Raj Bhavan during the on- going fiscal.

"Only ongoing works in progress will be continued and completed, the statement said. Koshyari also instructed to cancel the Independence Day reception to be held on August 15, 2020 at Raj Bhavan in Pune, it said.

There will be no new regular recruitment in Raj Bhavan until further orders.

The proposal for the purchase of new car for Raj Bhavan be deferred, the statement said.

The practice of offering gifts/mementos to VVIPs now stands discontinued until further order, while the practice of welcoming VIP visitors with bouquets too will be discontinued, it said.

"Guest house rooms in Raj Bhavan should not be decorated with vases and flower-pots," the statement said.

The governor has also asked to hold meetings and interactions with vice chancellors and various officers via video conference to avoid any expenses on travel.

Koshyari has already contributed his one-month salary and further pledged 30 per cent of his salary for one year to the PM CARES Fund for COVID19, the statement said.

In the governors estimation, these austerity measures will be a small but significant contribution to save resources that can be used to reduce the sufferings of people in the backdrop of the situation arisen because of the coronavirus disease, it said.

