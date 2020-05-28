STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad blames 'reckless behaviour' for contracting COVID-19

Awhad, who has now recovered from the infection after spending some days in hospital earlier this month, said he had to be kept on ventilator support for over two days.

Published: 28th May 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has blamed his "reckless behaviour for getting infected with the novel coronavirus.

Awhad, who has now recovered from the infection after spending some days in hospital earlier this month, said he had to be kept on ventilator support for over two days.

"It was recklessness in my behaviour that was the cause of COVID, probably I did not take people's advice seriously. That's why I was caught in a trap, the NCP leader said on Wednesday while addressing an online seminar organised by BDA, a developers lobby.

Notably, in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, Awhad, who is the guardian minister of Thane district, was seen moving around for relief work.

The minister said it was his will power that helped him overcome the tough phase, and added that he has recovered fast in the last two weeks.

Awhad said he considers himself lucky to have recovered so fast, when compared with the travails of others like an IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre having to import medicines or undergo plasma therapy.

The minister said his hemoglobin level, which had dropped, has gone up and he is currently following a strict diet at specified timings.

Another state Cabinet minister, who is a senior Congress leader, also tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jitendra Awhad Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp