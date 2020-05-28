STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major fire at hotel in South Mumbai; 27 including resident doctors rescued

25 people, all doctors, were residing in Hotel Fortune, located near Metro Cinema, when the blaze erupted there, they said.

Published: 28th May 2020 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:13 AM

Fire

By PTI

MUMBAI: Twenty four doctors and three others staying in a south Mumbai hotel were rescued after a major fire broke out in the five-storey building, officials said on Thursday.

The BMC has arranged temporary accommodation for emergency and essential service staffers, including doctors and nurses, in various hotels and lodges in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This hotel is one such facility.

The fire broke out at Hotel Fortune near Metro Cinema late Wednesday night and was brought under control after nearly three hours early Thursday, fire brigade officials said.

"The fire spread from the first to the third floor of the hotel," a fire brigade official told PTI.

It was a level-2 fire and eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, he added.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and cables in the electrical duct, false ceiling in the lobby and the common passages on the first, second and third floors of the hotel, he said.
 

The 24 rescued were resident doctors at a local hospital who were provided temporary accommodation in the hotel, while the three others were guests of the hotel, he said.

The fire broke out at 11 am and was brought under control at 1.40 am, the official said.

Cooling operation is underway at the hotel, he added.

Five doctors were rescued using fire brigade ladders and breathing apparatus sets, the official said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, the fire brigade official said.

On April 21, a major fire broke out in a lodging room of Hotel Ripon near Mumbai Central, which was being used as a quarantine facility by the civic body.


