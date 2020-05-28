STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Onboard Shramik Special, woman goes into labour, delivers girl

Till date, according to railway officials, over 30 babies were born while travelling in Shramik Special trains at several hospitals and railway stations across the country since May 1.

Published: 28th May 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Shramik Special, Migrants

Passengers including many migrant workers heading to board the Shramik Special. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By IANS

PATNA: A woman travelling back to her native place by Shramik Special train, on Thursday, gave birth to a baby girl, railway officials said.

According to East Central Railway officials, Asha Kumari who was travelling in Shramik Special train complained of labour pain at 7 p.m on Wednesday near Sirari railway station between Kiul and Gaya.

"Immediately, she was taken to Sadar Hospital and attended with the help of Sheikhpura District Magistrate and at 07.30 a.m. on Thursday she has been blessed with a beautiful baby girl," the official said.

Till date, according to railway officials, over 30 babies were born while travelling in Shramik Special trains at several hospitals and railway stations across the country since May 1.

The news of a birth of a baby girl comes in the backdrop of several people dying while travelling in these trains.

On Wednesday, a video of a toddler pulling the shroud from the dead mother at Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar went viral on the social media.

The railways said that the woman in the video died in the train as she was unwell. The video clip, which has now gone viral on the social media from the Muzaffarpur railway station, is of Arbina Khatoon (35), who had arrived in a Ahmedabad-Katihar Shramik Special train on May 25.

The railways suspended the operations of mail, passengers and express train services from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

However, the railways has started to run the Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims across the country.

Till Wednesday, railways has operated over 3,543 Shramik Special trains and transported over 48 lakh people to their native places.

The railways is also operating the 15 pairs of Special air conditioned trains from New Delhi and also plans to run 200 time tabled trains from June 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Migrant Crisis Shramik Special
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp