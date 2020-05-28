STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Quarantine kicks in as passengers on two more flights test positive

Alliance Air, which operates regional flights, is a subsidiary of Air India.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two persons travelling in different flights have been found positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. In the first incident, an Alliance Air employee, who as a passenger on Air India’s Delhi-Ludhiana flight on Monday, tested positive. Following this, 36 passengers on the flight along with five crew members were put in institutional quarantine as per Punjab government rules.Alliance Air, which operates regional flights, is a subsidiary of Air India.

“The passenger who works in the security department of Alliance Air was travelling on a paid ticket,”Air India stated.The flight was operated on May 25, when domestic flight services resumed after remaining grounded for two months.In a similar instance, two passengers travelling from Ahmedabad to Guwahati on SpiceJet were found positive upon testing at the destination. They had travelled on May 25 from Ahmedabad to Delhi and onwards to Guwahati.  

On Tuesday, a passenger on an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Coimbatore had tested positive for coronavirus. IndiGo grounded the entire crew of the flight for 14 days and said they were trying to reach out to the passengers of the flight as per government norms.

The passenger has been quarantined at ESI state medical facility at Coimbatore.Quarantine guidelines vary from state to state.While many States have made home quarantine mandatory for every passenger, some  others are insisting on institutional quarantine for those coming from other places.India on Monday resumed domestic passenger flights after a gap of over two months since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

Virus can’t spread during flights: CDC
Viruses don’t spread easily on flights because of “how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes”, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Air India Corona virus
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp