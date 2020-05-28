STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC to hear plea filed by Medha Patkar over migrant labourers' miseries, difficulties amid lockdown

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah, will hear Patkar's petition today.

Published: 28th May 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants, coronavirus, COVID 19

Migrants wait to board the special train to Jharkhand in Chennai. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a petition filed by human rights activist Medha Patkar over the "miseries and difficulties" being faced by migrants labourers across the country during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah, will hear Patkar's petition today.

Medha Patkar, in her petition, sought a direction for a uniform platform to be created which can be used by all migrants for the ticketing system.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The petition sought directions to the appropriate governments (Centre and state governments) and authorities concerned for providing shelter, homes, food, and other basic necessities to migrant labourers walking back homes on-foot.

Patkar also said that these migrant labourers should be provided financial help and also sought directions to come up with a scheme for them to find employed post lockdown.

The apex court will also hear today the issue pertaining to the plight of lakhs of migrant labourers issue facing difficulties during the lockdown. The top court had on May 26 taken suo moto cognizance of the "problems" and "miseries" of migrant labourers and noted that there have been certain lapses on part of the Centre and State governments in providing help.

The court had also issued notices to the Government of India, governments of all State and Union Territories in the country, asked them to file their responses on the matter and posted it for hearing on May 28. The court had also sought the assistance of the Solicitor General on the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown Migrants crisis Medha Patkar coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp