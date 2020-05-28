Two sisters test positive for COVID-19 a day before their nikaah in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two young sisters whose nikaah was to be solemnized on Thursday have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

The two along with another sister, all natives of Lidhora area of Tikamgarh district who were residing in Delhi's Karol Bagh, returned to Madhya Pradesh on May 23. They came from Delhi by bus to Niwari district from where they boarded a taxi to Lidhora. Two of the sisters were slated to be married on May 28.

While one of them was to be married to a groom from Gwalior, the other was to be married in Tikamgarh.

“As they came from Delhi, which has reported a large number of COVID-19 cases, the three sisters were quarantined at a centre near their home. Samples of two sisters who were to be married on May 26 were subsequently taken. Just a day before their nikaah, both the sisters tested positive on Wednesday. The sampling of the third sisters was done on Thursday,” a health department official told The New Indian Express.

Earlier, on Wednesday, over 100 people including a newly-wed couple were quarantined in Chhindwara district after the CISF jawan brother-in-law of the bride tested positive for COVID-19.

A week back, a newly-wed woman was hospitalized in Bhopal after testing COVID-19 positive. The woman hailing from Bhopal was married to a man from adjoining Raisen district two days before testing positive for the virus. After the woman tested positive, 32 people, including her better half and the priest who had solemnized the marriage in Bhopal, were quarantined.

Meanwhile, as many as 19 people, including two toddlers have tested positive in Barodiya Khan village of Indore district.

While, 16 people tested positive on Tuesday, three others had tested positive two days before that.

Recently, a 70-year-old woman had come to the village from Indore city. “As the woman was suffering from fever, family members brought her to the village. The old woman’s family members also celebrated the birthday of a kid, which was attended by 40-50 guests, including children. The elderly woman died a few days later and after her death the test report of her samples showed that she had COVID-19,” sources in the health department at Indore confided.

Subsequently, the samples of all those who came in contact with her, including those who attended the birthday party, were taken for testing. As many as 19 persons including two toddlers tested positive for the virus.

A team of doctors has been sent to Barodiya Khan village for screening the villagers. The entire village has been sealed.